USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 21,500 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

NYSE CP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,409,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

