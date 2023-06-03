USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 280,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,527,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

