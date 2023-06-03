USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,966 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

