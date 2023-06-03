USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,127,000 after acquiring an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.07. 3,687,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

