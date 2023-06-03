USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $393.27. 48,273,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,276,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The company has a market capitalization of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

