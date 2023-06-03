USS Investment Management Ltd Has $29.39 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,509. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

