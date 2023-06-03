USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,351. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

