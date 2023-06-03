UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.99

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and traded as high as $28.50. UTG shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.
UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
