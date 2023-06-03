V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.