Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 17,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Valneva Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
