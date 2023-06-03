Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$38.31 and last traded at C$38.27. 6,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.