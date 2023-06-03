Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $217,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

