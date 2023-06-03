Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.83 ($14.87) and last traded at €14.04 ($15.09). Approximately 324,833 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($15.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Varta in a report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on Varta in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Varta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.