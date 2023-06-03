Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Down 4.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.83 ($14.87) and last traded at €14.04 ($15.09). Approximately 324,833 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($15.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Varta in a report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) price target on Varta in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $567.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.