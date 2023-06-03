Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.06

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 775153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

