Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.26.

VEEV stock opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.20.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

