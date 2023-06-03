Velas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $761,053.39 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Velas has a total market cap of $36.70 million and $761,053.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,458,368,986 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,368,985 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.