Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.59 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

