Verge Market Capitalization Tops $32.29 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Verge has a market cap of $32.29 million and $607,478.27 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,164.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00355593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00542568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00066851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00422711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,661,007 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,661,013 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

