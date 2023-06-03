Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,048 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.27. 48,273,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,276,984. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

