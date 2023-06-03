Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $84,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 212.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 123,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $147.52. 536,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

