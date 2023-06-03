Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 6.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $201,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

