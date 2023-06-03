Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,161 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,136. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

