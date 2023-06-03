Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Amphenol worth $127,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amphenol by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,437,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 369.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 195,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 153,636 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

APH stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

