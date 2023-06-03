Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 46,725 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $152,063,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,085,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.