Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Verizon Communications worth $140,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

