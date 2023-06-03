Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,485. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

