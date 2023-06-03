Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

VRTX stock opened at $333.78 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

