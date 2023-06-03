Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk Purchases 5,000 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00.
Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
