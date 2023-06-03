Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk Purchases 5,000 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 5,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$43,200.00.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

