Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.