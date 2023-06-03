Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 8.0 %
NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $48.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.