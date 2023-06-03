Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.08% and a negative net margin of 10,419.10%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

