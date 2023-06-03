Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 1%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.24 ($17.46) and last traded at €17.16 ($18.45). 16,456,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 955% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.34 ($18.64).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

