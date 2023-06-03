Vow (VOW) 1-Day Volume Tops $217,745.85

Vow (VOW) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Vow has a market cap of $153.21 million and approximately $217,745.85 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vow has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

