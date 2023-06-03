Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. 6,392,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.