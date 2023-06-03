Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. 6,392,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

