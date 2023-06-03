Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading 1.7% Higher

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.00). 173,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 124,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £184.20 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

