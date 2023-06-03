Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.75 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,501,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,751,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. 5,284,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

