Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,752,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,340,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,319,618 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.