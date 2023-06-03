Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,798,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336,206 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,460,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

