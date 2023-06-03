Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 106,961 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,959,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,218,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. 4,595,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,397. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

