Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,817.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,813,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737,405 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

