WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

WESCO International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $18.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

WCC stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

