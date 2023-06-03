Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,906 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,277.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.