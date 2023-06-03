Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Williams-Sonoma worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE WSM traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 944,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

