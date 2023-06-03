WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 3.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) was up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.94. Approximately 20,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 42,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

