Wolfe Research Downgrades United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Underperform

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of X opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

