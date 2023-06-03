Wolfe Research Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Peer Perform

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.29.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

