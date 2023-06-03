Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Position Increased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,270 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.24% of Xometry worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XMTR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of Xometry stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 294,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of -0.26.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

