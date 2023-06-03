yearn.finance Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,532.78 or 0.24151633 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $215.44 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,978 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

