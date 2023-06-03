Zacks Research Comments on Aflac Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aflac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

NYSE AFL opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

