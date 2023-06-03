Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $11.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.60 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

