Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $237,859,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

